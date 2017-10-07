VIDEO: Pulisic scores Messi-like goal for USA vs. Panama

Was that Christian Pulisic or Lionel Messi?

VIDEO: Pulisic scores Messi-like goal for U.S. vs. Panama

The 19-year-old Pulisic looked a lot like the Barcelona star as he blew past Panama defenders and tip-toed around goalkeeper Jaime Penedo to give the U.S. an early lead in their 4-0 win in World Cup qualifying on Friday.

The amazing goal came in the eighth minute of a must-win game for the Americans, who entered the match in Orlando sitting in fourth place in the Hexagonal round of qualifying.

The top three CONCACAF teams are guaranteed a spot in next summer's World Cup in Russia, while the fourth-place nation will play the winner of a playoff between Australia and Syria.

The Borussia Dortmund star then helped his side a two-goal cushion early in the first half when he assisted Jozy Altidore in the 19th minute. Pulisic worked his way down the left side of the pitch, crossing the ball to Altidore for the tap-in.

pic.twitter.com/eNabKWPKNK

MORE:

U.S. star Pulisic gets the kind of help Messi wishes he could get

| Where does the U.S. stand in World Cup qualifying after win?

| USMNT Player Ratings: Pulisic & Altidore rise to the occasion in Panama rout



Altidore went on to convert a penalty kick to give the Americans a three-goal lead at halftime. Bobby Wood finished the night with a goal of his own in the 63rd minute, as the U.S. held on for the crucial shutout victory.