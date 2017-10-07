Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts left Game 2 of Boston's AL Division Series against the Astros in the eighth inning with an apparent hand/wrist injury.



MLB playoffs: Red Sox OF Mookie Betts leaves ALDS Game 2 with apparent injury Mookie Betts' wrist was clearly bothering him during that last at-bat, and now Rajai Davis has replaced him in right field. Brock Holt stays in the game at second. Craig Kimbrel pitching.

— Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) October 6, 2017



Betts injured his right thumb in a game Sept. 17 and wears a protective brace on that thumb to protect it. After a foul ball in an at bat against Astros reliever Luke Gregerson the 24-year-old was in obvious pain in the batter's box.

He fouled off several more pitches and winced after each one before flying out to left field.

The 2016 American League MVP runner-up then went into the dugout and spent a substantial amount of time talking with manager John Farrell and head trainer Jon Jochim before he was removed from the game for Rajai Davis.

Betts was 1 for 4 in the game and 3 for 8 in the series before he made his exit.