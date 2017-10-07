MLB playoffs: Red Sox OF Mookie Betts leaves ALDS Game 2 with apparent injury

News

Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts left Game 2 of Boston's AL Division Series against the Astros in the eighth inning with an apparent hand/wrist injury.



Betts injured his right thumb in a game Sept. 17 and wears a protective brace on that thumb to protect it. After a foul ball in an at bat against Astros reliever Luke Gregerson the 24-year-old was in obvious pain in the batter's box.

He fouled off several more pitches and winced after each one before flying out to left field.

The 2016 American League MVP runner-up then went into the dugout and spent a substantial amount of time talking with manager John Farrell and head trainer Jon Jochim before he was removed from the game for Rajai Davis.

Betts was 1 for 4 in the game and 3 for 8 in the series before he made his exit.

