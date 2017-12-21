Ranking best NHL arenas
Last year, the Oilers moved into their brand-new arena, Rogers Place, in Edmonton, and this season both the Detroit Red Wings (Little Caesars Arena) and the expansion Vegas Golden Knights (T-Mobile Arena) christened new buildings.
Following is a detailed ranking of all of the arenas in the National Hockey League -- except for the two newest ones -- from a reporter who has seen them all multiple times, based on atmosphere, look, amenities, and other intangibles, including the area where the building resides.
1
Bell Centre (Canadiens)
Simply the best hockey atmosphere, both inside the arena and within the city itself, of any in the National Hockey League. Player introductions, special videoboard and laser-image presentations, and National Anthem renditions give you goosebumps they are so great.
2
PPG Paints Arena (Penguins)
The Igloo was unique and classic, but the Penguins' current home is so aesthetically pleasing, with a fantastic atmosphere and rabid fan base, in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh, and now with a growing group of championship banners.
3
Bell MTS Place (Jets)
Perfectly sized for the smaller-market Jets, this building is bright, loud and always filled to the brim.
4
SAP Center (Sharks)
Maybe the most underrated building in the league, the Shark Tank also might be the loudest in the NHL. It is 24-years-old, not fancy in the least, but still is a gem. Love the Spinal Tap-esque shark head the players skate through before puck drop.
5
Rogers Place (Oilers)
It was years in the making, but well worth the wait. A beautiful modern arena in downtown Edmonton to finally replace the out-of-date -- yet full of great memories -- Rexall Place, nee Northlands Coliseum.
6
Xcel Energy Center (Wild)
Love the sweaters of all local Minnesota high schools hanging in the concourse, and the "Let's Play Hockey!" call to arms before puck drop. Maybe the friendliest fans in the league, too.
7
Capital One Arena (Capitals)
Rock the Red! This place is L-O-U-D, creating a terrific atmosphere, and its location near the Mall and Smithsonian museums makes for an ideal day-long visit that also includes a Caps game.
8
Bridgestone Arena (Predators)
Every game is one big party, and you never know which famous country music performer will sing the National Anthem or take to the stage behind the goal between periods. Then there is the Broadway strip of honky tonks just blocks away. Awesome vibe.
9
Madison Square Garden (Rangers)
The billion-dollar renovation which was completed a few years ago was much-needed; and the updated MSG is now cleaner, brighter, with more fan-friendly amenities, if not as loud as the "old" Garden. The bridge that runs the length of the ice is a very cool spot to watch a game. Best location in the NHL, right in midtown Manhattan.
10
United Center (Blackhawks)
The National Anthem is always spine-tingling in this huge, loud arena. Location not exactly a plus, but the building itself rocks.
11
Amalie Arena (Lightning)
Another one of the more underrated arenas in the NHL. The Lightning do a great job with plenty of indoor and outdoor entertainment surrounding each game. And that mammoth videoboard is as good as it gets in the NHL.
12
Air Canada Centre (Maple Leafs)
Love the nods to tradition here and how the Maple Leafs walk through the crowd from dressing room to the ice. Location in the city of Toronto is a big plus, too.
13
Staples Center (Kings)
Great building to watch a game, and not prone to that laid-back L.A. vibe. Walk out the front doors and into L.A. Live area a plus, as well.
14
Rogers Arena (Canucks)
A really terrific building that continues to hold up quite well over the years. How can you not love that Roger Neilson statue outside Rogers Arena, by the way?
15
Nationwide Arena (Blue Jackets)
Nationwide Arena sits in the middle of Columbus, a fun college town with a great vibe that spills into the arena. No matter how many times you hear it, that cannon blast when the Blue Jackets score still makes you jump.
16
Wells Fargo Center (Flyers)
The least-friendly fans in the NHL are also among the loudest and most passionate. The building itself is nothing special really, but the vibe is always top notch.
17
Honda Center (Ducks)
Palm trees outside, marble floors inside. What's not to like?
18
Scottrade Center (Blues)
Now 23-years-old, Scottrade Center has an old-time feel to it and an intimacy that is appealing.
19
TD Garden (Bruins)
OK, it will never have the appeal and uniqueness of Boston Garden, but TD Garden does have a good vibe and a real "Bahston" feel. And it still has the kooky fist pump of Rene Rancourt following his rendition of the National Anthem.
20
KeyBank Center (Sabres)
Always a good building, it's just that the team has not been good for a while which kills the vibe. The new HarborCenter complex across the street adds a lot to the overall experience.
21
Prudential Center (Devils)
Similar to KeyBank Center in Buffalo, this is a good-looking building that's been half-filled in recent down years for the Devils. Downtown Newark certainly not a draw, either, though there are some quality eating options close by. Just added a huge state-of-the-art video board this season.
22
American Airlines Center (Stars)
Nothing bad to say about American Airlines Center, but nothing great to say either.
23
Gila River Arena (Coyotes)
Really nice arena, surrounded by restaurants and nightlife. Too bad no one goes to Glendale.
24
Canadian Tire Centre (Senators)
Cavernous building in the middle of nowhere. Good luck if you get stuck in traffic on the one highway that leads to the arena. No wonder why the Sens could not sell out playoff games last spring. Do love when Lyndon Slewidge sings the anthem, though.
25
Barclays Center (Islanders)
The players hate the ice, the fans hate the look and sight lines, and good luck if you are trying to drive to a game with that Brooklyn traffic. That said, excellent public transportation and neighborhood full of restaurants and shopping.
26
Scotiabank Saddledome (Flames)
There is something cool about this old barn, but it is also very antiquated and needs to be replaced. All that red in the crowd creates good atmosphere, and the gondolas above the ice adds to the overall vibe, too.
27
PNC Arena (Hurricanes)
Nothing special about this building which is located in the middle of nowhere. When the 'Canes were winning -- or playing for -- the Cup, PNC Arena was deafening, however, a huge plus.
28
Pepsi Center (Avalanche)
Located on the outskirts of Denver, the Pepsi Center is a fairly nondescript arena.
29
BB&T Center (Panthers)
Perfectly fine modern-day arena, just one that lacks any real atmosphere, a hike from Fort Lauderdale and even further from Miami.