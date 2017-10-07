Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will not use ace Clayton Kershaw on short rest in the NL Division Series that opens Friday with the left-hander on the mound.

MLB playoffs 2017: Dodgers say no Clayton Kershaw on short rest ‘set in stone’

Roberts says instead he will turn to left-hander Alex Wood (16-3, 2.72 ERA) to start a possible Game 4 in the Dodgers' best-of-five NLDS matchup against the Diamondbacks, a change from recent postseasons in which L.A. has gone to Kershaw early and often.

Asked if that decision was "set in stone," Roberts said: "Set in stone. Set in stone. If there is a Game 4, Alex Wood will start Game 4. Clayton won't go on short rest. When you acquire a guy like Yu Darvish, and you have Alex Wood have the season that he's had, that's why you do things like that. Last year was a different year. And I can't speak to two years ago or years prior with Clayton, but we've assured him that he doesn't need to prepare for a short — going on short rest."

Kershaw started twice on short rest in the 2016 postseason. In Game 4 of the NLDS, he allowed five runs over 6 2/3 innings and got no decision. He got the win in Game 2 of the NLCS against the Cubs, throwing seven shutout innings and allowing only two hits with six strikeouts. (In between, he was used in relief in Game 5 of the NLDS, getting the only save of his career.)

In his last appearance in 2016, on regular rest, he gave up all five runs in a 5-0 Game 6 loss, that ended the Dodgers' postseason and perhaps was an indicator of fatigue. In five appearances in just over two weeks (Oct. 7-22), Kershaw threw 395 pitches over 24 1/3 innings.

"Guys don't pitch on short rest in the postseason," Roberts said. "So Clayton is certainly an outlier and to not have to tax him more than he's been taxed in the past, I think that it speaks to what we have on our starting staff, to feel confident, very confident, with Alex taking the ball in the potential Game 4."

For his part, Kershaw (18-4, 2.31 ERA), who again has battled back problems this season, said he is focused on Game 1.

"I'm planning on pitching (Friday)," he said on the eve of the series. "I think that's the most important thing for me is to just focus on (Friday). Usually how that stuff happens is when Game 4 rolls around, things change. But it really sounds like that's not going to happen this year. But I'll worry about that when it happens."

The Dodgers will go with another lefty, Rich Hill (12-8, 3.32 ERA), in Game 2 followed by right-hander Yu Darvish (4-3, 3.44 ERA since coming over from the Rangers) in Game 3.