Ashes: England add Finn to squad, Stokes won't travel 'at this stage'

Steven Finn has been added to England's squad for the 2017-18 Ashes, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) stating Ben Stokes "will not travel at this stage" amid ongoing investigations.

A final decision has yet to be taken on the involvement of Stokes, who has retained his ECB central contracts.

Stokes, England's Test vice-captain, remains the subject of an Avon and Somerset Police investigation - as well as a Cricket Discipline Commission process - after he was arrested last month.

The 26-year-old all-rounder was held overnight on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and released under investigation without charge following an altercation in Bristol, which occurred in the early hours of the morning.

Both Stokes and Alex Hales - who was out with his team-mate but not arrested - were duly made unavailable for selection until further notice by the ECB.

On Friday, the ECB confirmed three further players - Jonny Bairstow, Liam Plunkett and Jake Ball - had accepted written warnings and fines for "unprofessional conduct - unrelated to the investigations into Ben Stokes and Alex Hales".