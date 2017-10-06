Player ratings: Melbourne City v Brisbane Roar - Kamau nets first brace of his career

A first career brace for young gun Bruce Kamau was enough as Melbourne City comfortably defeated Brisbane Roar 2-0 on Friday evening.

The hosts consolidated a dominant opening 45 minutes when the Kenyan slotted into the bottom right corner on the edge of the box moments prior to the interval.

Despite a resurgent performance from the Roar following the break, the 22-year-old doubled their advantage with just over 15 minutes to go as a shot off Nick Fitzgerald's cross deflected into the back of the net.

Here's how both sets of players fared in the opening match of the season.

MELBOURNE CITY

Eugene Galekovic - 7: Didn't have much to do but got the clean sheet.



Michael Jakobsen - 6: Looked uncomfortable at times in an unfamiliar position.



Iacopo La Rocca - 6: Did his job without much fanfare.



Bart Schenkeveld - 7: Marshalled the defence well on debut. Looks to be a good acquistion.



Manny Muscat - 7: Got forward down the right and defended well.



Osama Malik - 6: Stayed deep and protected the back four.



Luke Brattan - 7: Pulled the strings and put in a few quality balls.



Nick Fitzgerald - 8: Lively and creative. Looks set for a big year.



Stefan Mauk - 5: Missed a few clear cut chances. Not his best game.



Bruce Kamau - 9: Scored a brace and buzzed around looking dangerous.





Rahmat Akbari - N/A: Replaced D'Agostino with eight minutes to spare.

Ross McCormack - 7: Looked short of match fitness and sharpness but held the ball up well.

SUBSTITUTES

Scott Jamieson - N/A: Didn't start because he was short of match fitness. Came on with eight minutes to go

Braedyn Crowley - N/A: Was given a few minutes to stretch his legs.

Marcin Budzinksi - N/A: Looked the part in his 10 minutes on the pitch.

Words: Kieran Francis (kieran_francis)

BRISBANE ROAR

Michael Theo - 5: His glovework was largely solid but couldn't do much against the two goals.

Jack Hingert - 4: Was at times overly adventurous and his right-flank with Kamau and Fitzgerald running rings around the fullback.

Avraam Papadopoulos - 5: Didn't do much wrong in defence but was often left exposed against City's rapid front-three. Was replaced in stoppage time.

Jade North - 7: Might be in his mid-thirties, but his experience came to the fore and played a crucial role in organise the back four and read the play well throughout. Demonstrated supreme position in denying McCormack for a shot on goal in the latter stages of the first half. Scoreline could've been different without him.

Corey Brown - 5: Endured a woeful first half as he found himself beaten too easily by Fitzgerald and Kamau and the second half proved to be a similar story.

Joe Caletti - 7: Had Galekovic stretching with a long range hit in the second minute showed his defensive qualities in the first half and dictated play for the visitors following the interval, showcasing his skills and vision.

Matt McKay - 4: Was largely a peripheral figure early on and failed to impose himself in a deeper central midfield position despite the side enjoying more possession in the second half. Looked more comfortable further forward after Ben Khalfallah was brought off.

Nicholas D'Agostino - 5:The young midfielder nearly opened the scoring, combining with Ben Khalfallah early on as his shot struck the upright before earning a booking moments later after needlessly pulling back Fitzgerald whilst on the break. Replaced by Rahmat Akbari in with eight minutes to go.

Petros Skapetis - Tried to make inroads in the initial stages, and played in a sumptuous cross across the face of the goal but spent most of the first half supporting Hingert in defence. Was arguably Brisbane's only shining light in the final third although the final pass often eluded him.

Massimo Maccarone - Showed balance and demonstrated glimpses of his qualities in the first half, releasing Skapetis midway through the half to carve out a good opportunity. Failed to make much of an impact, however, but will improve as the season progresses.

Fahid Ben Khalfallah - 4.5: Spent more time in his in own half than the opposition's in the opening 45 minutes and picked up a yellow card in the opening moments of the second half after catching Osama Malik late. Was replaced by Mitchell Oxborrow with 12 minutes remaining.

SUBSTITUTES:

Mitchell Oxborrow - N/A: Came on for Ben Khalfallah in the 78th minute.





Luke De Vere - N/A: Had little to do after replacing Papadopoulos in stoppage time.

Words: Cronan Yu (@Cronan_Yu)