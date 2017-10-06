With the main European leagues now well up and running, a number of players have already put in a number of standout performances.

Messi, Neymar & the European Team of the Season so far

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and both Manchester teams are among those who remain unbeaten in their domestic leagues while Napoli and Borussia Dortmund lead the way in Italy and Germany respectively.

But which players have had the best starts to the season? Goal tries to put them together into the premier side of the season so far...

DAVID DE GEA (Manchester United): The Spain international hasn't exactly been rushed off his feet so far this season, but when he has been called upon he has continued to make stunning saves. No wonder the Red Devils are reportedly looking to tie him down to a new contract.

DANI ALVES (PSG): After controversially turning down Manchester City to join PSG, the former Barcelona full-back has continued to produce superb performances on a weekly basis. Alves turns 35 at his next birthday, but he is showing no signs of slowing down.

PHIL JONES (Manchester United): Many expected Jones to be phased out following the big-money arrival of Victor Lindelof, but instead he has not only become a mainstay of the United backline but also earned himself a place back in the England team. Finally showing why Sir Alex Ferguson tried so hard to sign him back in 2011.

GERARD PIQUE (Barcelona): The Spain international may have made headlines of late for his comments regarding the vote for Catalan independence, but he has not let the controversy affect his performances on the field. Barca have only conceded two goals since the Spanish Super Cup, and Pique is a major reason as to why.

FAOUZI GHOULAM (Napoli): The likes of Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne might get the headlines at Napoli, but it is full-back Ghoulam that has really stepped out of the shadows in the early weeks of the campaign. Two goals and three assists in seven Serie A matches so far highlights his importance to Maurizio Sarri's side.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE (Manchester City): He may have been moved into a deeper role by Pep Guardiola this season, but the former Chelsea midfielder continues to create endless chances for City as he looks to again finish the season as the Premier League's top assist provider. Opened his goalscoring account for the campaign with a stunning strike against Shakhtar Donetsk before following it up with an equally brilliant effort against Chelsea, and is arguably the most technically gifted player currently plying his trade in England.

ADRIEN RABIOT (PSG): Tipped for greatness by many, the 22-year-old is finally fulfilling his potential having been surrounded by star names at Parc des Princes. Marco Verratti's suspension has helped him come to the forefront in central midfield, with Unai Emery's side yet to suffer defeat this term.

LIONEL MESSI (Barcelona): Amid all the talk of crisis at Barcelona, Messi has quietly enjoyed his best ever start to a Liga season. Never before has he scored 11 goals in his first seven league matches, with his form ensuring the Camp Nou outfit have enjoyed a 100 per cent start to both their Primera Division and Champions League campaigns.

PAULO DYBALA (Juventus): After seven Serie A matches, Dybala has racked up 10 goals, including two hat-tricks and continues to force his way into the group of players that could challenge Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the world's biggest individual prizes.

RADAMEL FALCAO (Monaco): For all those who believed Falcao's top-level career was over after his failures in the Premier League continue to be proven wrong by the great Colombian. The former Atletico Madrid man has scored 12 goals from his 13 shots on goal in Ligue 1 to ensure Monaco's summer of sales has not totally derailled their progress.

NEYMAR (PSG): The world's most expensive footballer has lived up to the hype in Ligue 1 while his performances in the Champions League have suggested he could still challenge for the Ballon d'Or despite leaving Barcelona. It is no coincidence the only points PSG have dropped this season came when Neymar was ruled out through injury.

