Imam-ul-Haq, nephew of Inzamam, earns Pakistan ODI call

The nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been included in the country's one-day international squad to face Sri Lanka.

Imam-ul-Haq, a 21-year-old batsman who has impressed in domestic cricket, gets his opportunity in the absence of former skipper Azhar Ali.

Inzamam, now the head of Pakistan's selection committee, said: "The Champions Trophy team has been retained except Azhar Ali, who has been rested for the ODI series to gain full fitness.

"Imam-ul-Haq has been selected in the squad... to give a chance to a youngster in the home conditions."

Pakistan, who won the Champions Trophy, will face Sri Lanka in five one-day internationals, starting on October 13.

The second Test between the two sides begins in Dubai on Friday, Sri Lanka holding a 1-0 lead following their surprise victory in Abu Dhabi.