Ex-Chelsea star Oscar hints at Europe return after snubbing Atletico and Juve

Former Chelsea forward Oscar admits he could have a future in Europe despite having turned down Atletico Madrid and Juventus to head for China.

The Brazilian departed Stamford Bridge in January, with a lucrative £51 million deal taking him to Shanghai SIPG.

Eyebrows were raised at a 26-year-old talent opting to join the Chinese Super League ranks in the supposed peak years of his career.

Oscar, has, however, hinted that he could return to a more competitive stage at some stage in the future.

He told Copa90: “When I made my decision to come here, I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career.

“Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that – I am still young – I can return.

“Whatever decision I make, somebody will talk good or bad about it, you know?”

To reiterate that financial factors were the driving force behind his move to Asia, Oscar has revealed that he snubbed some of Europe’s top sides.

Along with Atletico and Juve, the Brazil international also opted against a switch to the San Siro at either AC Milan or Inter.

He added: “When I was talking with Shanghai, I was talking to big clubs from Europe, as well.

“There was Atletico Madrid, who I almost joined. I liked them very much and what they were offering me at the time.

“There was also Juventus, Inter, and AC Milan. I had some options.

“But I opted for Shanghai and afterwards I can still return to Europe.”

Oscar has made 17 CSL appearances for Shanghai SIPG so far, scoring one goal.

He has also taken in five AFC Champions League outings, helping Andre Villas-Boas’ side to reach the semi-final stage of that competition.

They have the second leg of a last four encounter with Japanese outfit Urawa Red Diamonds to come on October 18, with the tie currently locked at 1-1.