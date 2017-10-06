Frustrated with the result in Bolivia, Brazil head coach Tite still found time to heap praise on Carlos Lampe following his goalkeeping heroics against the South American giants.

'I turned to the stands and clapped' - Brazil coach Tite lauds Bolivia hero Lampe

Lampe produced a stunning display to thwart World Cup-bound Brazil, who were held to a 0-0 draw in La Paz on Thursday.

The 30-year-old keeper denied Neymar – the world's most expensive footballer – the chance to add to his 52 international goals, while Gabriel Jesus, Willian and Dani Alves were also unable to find a way past the Bolivian.

Speaking after the CONMEBOL clash at Estadio Hernando Siles, which had little impact on the standings with Brazil's position as group winners already confirmed and Bolivia out of the qualifying equation, Tite said: "We must give credit do Lampe, let's be fair.

"There was a moment in the second half when I turned to the stands and clapped, even though I was really angry. I wanted to talk to Lampe.

"I told him: 'Congratulations on your great performance.' Besides the gesture of turning to the crowd and applauding one of his saves, I asked them to feel proud of the team and their goalkeeper by the level of his performance.

"To play here in La Paz and with Bolivia's quality, that's pretty difficult. In terms of strategy, I'm happy because my team had possession and were straight forward at the last third.

"We had matches in which we were less productive than today. I'm happy with the performance but frustrated with the result."