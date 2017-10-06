The Flames opened up the 2017-18 season not only with a loss, but a 3-0 shutout defeat at the hands of their arch rivals in the Battle of Alberta Wednesday night.

Flames drop opener, but fiery Mike Smith is bright spot

While not an ideal start, the Flames had to be thrilled with the play -- and battle level -- of their new No. 1 goaltender, Mike Smith, who punctuated a terrific 42-save performance with grit, passion and feistiness between the pipes.

Yes, Smith did allow the great Connor McDavid two goals (McDavid completed his hat trick into an empty net), but rest assured the reigning Hart Trophy winner could have had more than three goals Wednesday if not for Smith's stellar work which included a clutch pad save on a McDavid first-period break-in.

"He's just so fast," Smith told reporters in recounting the save. "I was maybe a little deep on that one, but you've just gotta be patient. He has so many tricks up his sleeve that you try and make him make the first move. But it's more difficult to do it than to say it."

The 35-year-old Smith was brought in over the summer by a management team that knew him well from his days with the Coyotes to make big-time stops like that one on McDavid and provide consistently steady goaltending that has been missing in Calgary for several years, and through several goalies, including Brian Elliott and Chad Johnson a year ago. Certainly he checked off both those boxes Wednesday night.

"I thought he was fantastic," noted Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan.

Added forward Michael Frolik, "He was unbelievable tonight."

The Flames also acquired Smith to be a tone-setter, an emotional leader; and that clearly was on display Wednesday, as well. Smith resembled his namesake, Battling Billy Smith, the Hall of Fame goalie who backstopped all four of the Islanders' Stanley Cup titles in the 1980s, scuffling with several Oilers after being bumped while in his crease. Over the course of a full season, Smith's passion and intensity will greatly benefit a Flames team that must battle all year to secure a playoff spot.

"That's part of who I am, I wear my heart on my sleeve," explained Smith, who faced 16 shots in each of the first and third periods, and another 12 in the second. "I'm feisty out there. It's emotions."

Smith showed his teammates something else when his mask -- an awesome piece of Flames' art, by the way -- flew from his face after struck by a hard slap shot and he went down hard to the ice. Instead of laying there, Smith sprang right back up, long dark hair askew, a slightly crazed -- not dazed -- look in his eyes, ready for more.

How could his teammates, and the coaches, not already start to love this guy?

"I thought we were out-battled and out-executed all night," offered Gulutzan. "That game is a lot different if (Smith is) not playing net for us."