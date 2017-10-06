Further information about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock is slowly coming out in the days since the deadly shooting Sunday.

Las Vegas shooter researched hotels near Fenway Park, report says

Citing a a senior law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the matter, NBC News has reported Paddock researched hotels near Fenway Park in Boston. Officials also indicated Paddock booked a hotel in Chicago for the Lollapalooza music festival in August but didn’t show up.



NBC News: Stephen Paddock searched for hotels near Fenway Park in Boston, senior official says. Few if any hotels have any view of stands.

— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 5, 2017



According to reports, there is no indication Paddock ever visited Boston or Fenway Park, which hosted several concerts this summer, including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, James Taylor and New Kids on the Block, in addition to Red Sox home games.

Boston law enforcement said it’s aware of the reports but deferred to Las Vegas police when it pertained to further information on the investigation. However, Gov. Charlie Baker issued a statement (via NECN.com) saying, “We and many others are fully plugged in on that investigation, and there is no imminent threat to anything in Massachusetts.”

As of Thursday morning, 59 people, including Paddock, had died from the shooting with hundreds more injured.