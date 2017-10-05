News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nadal makes history with 11th Monte Carlo title
Nadal makes history with 11th Monte Carlo title

Roddy White defends Cam Newton’s sexist comment to female reporter

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cam Newton’s decision-making ability and maturity are in question yet gain after he laughed at a reporter and said it was “funny” to hear a female talk about pass routes.

Roddy White defends Cam Newton’s sexist comment to female reporter

Roddy White defends Cam Newton’s sexist comment to female reporter

Former NFL receiver Roddy White, however, doesn’t understand why Newton is taking so much heat.



As you’d expect, the replies are none too kind.






MORE:
Panthers QB Cam Newton doesn't apologize to female reporter for 'funny' comment

Neither Newton nor White has apologized.

Back To Top