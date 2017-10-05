Cam Newton’s decision-making ability and maturity are in question yet gain after he laughed at a reporter and said it was “funny” to hear a female talk about pass routes.

Roddy White defends Cam Newton’s sexist comment to female reporter

Former NFL receiver Roddy White, however, doesn’t understand why Newton is taking so much heat.



Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to

— Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017



As you’d expect, the replies are none too kind.



The written word is not your friend, friend.

— Justin Briggs (@justinbriggs) October 4, 2017





Imagine if you asked a white guy about the stock market, and he laughed and said "Wow, a black man asking about stocks!". Get it now?

— AJ (The Juice) (@ScoopDogg7) October 4, 2017



Panthers QB Cam Newton doesn't apologize to female reporter for 'funny' comment



Neither Newton nor White has apologized.