'You can see my leg break in slow motion'

Ford driver Chaz Mostert has opened up about the horror Bathurst 1000 crash that left him hospitalised.

Two years on from the shocking moment that rocked Mount Panorama, Mostert has declared himself ready to conquer his demons.

Mostert says he still hasn't watched footage of the awful practice crash that left him with a broken leg and wrist, still haunted by the moment he careered into the concrete wall at Forrest Elbow at 170km/h.

“You just have to shrug it off and get on with it,’’ Mostert told Fox Sports on Thursday.

“That is what we have to do. A setback like that just makes you stronger. My scars have healed and I am ready to go out and try and get redemption after winning here in 2014."

Mostert says he's been told of how horrific the vision is, but can't bring himself to watch it.

“I hate watching myself even under the best of circumstances,’’ Mostert said.

“But with this one it is basically impossible.

"I haven’t sat down to watch it but I have seen it at functions and promotions. It is pretty hard not to see it when it is right in your face at a promotional thing. It has been everywhere for the last 24 months or whatever it has been.’’

“People say you can see it being broken in slow motion.

“I have refused to watch it in slow motion because of that. I will never slow it down.’’

Mount Panorama has wasted little time notching its first victim of 2017, with Tim Slade's Holden out of action until Friday after a nasty crash just 30 minutes into Thursday's opening practice session.

Slade walked away from the accident but was still the high-profile scalp after the Great Race's first two eventful practice sessions.

Teenager Alex Rullo's Holden also did not take part in the second session after suffering suspension damage in an opening-practice bingle.

Mostert (2:06.30) was fastest in the opening session.

But Slade was the talking point after crashing out on Thursday morning while topping the practice timesheets.

"Obviously, I was too fast," he said.

"We made a change to the front tyres and the car was awesome but I clipped the wall pretty hard."

Holden veteran and six-time Bathurst winner Craig Lowndes believed the mountain had taught Slade a timely lesson.

"You have to be smart about it. He has now lost two practice sessions and that really hurts your weekend," he said.

with AAP