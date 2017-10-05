Located about 10 miles outside of downtown Kansas City, surrounded by a large parking lot off Interstate 70 with Arrowhead Stadium to its right, Kauffman Stadium has been home to the Royals since 1973.

Kansas City reportedly begins talks, studies for new downtown Royals stadium

That may no longer be the case 13 years from now.

According to the Kansas City Star, the city of Kansas City is funding a study of potential sites for a downtown baseball stadium for the Royals, who are currently in a lease with Jackson County and the Truman Sports Complex, through 2030.

"We’re perfectly content where we are, we think it works well," Kevin Uhlich, vice president of business operations for the Royals told the Star. "Thirteen years from now, who knows what the situation is going to be? I can’t hold anybody back from doing what they’re doing on their side. We would listen."

Two of the possible four sites are adjacent to the Sprint Center in downtown, close to the popular Power & Light District. One of the complaints for Royals and Chiefs fans attending games is the lack of entertainment options surrounding the Truman Sports Complex. A downtown baseball stadium would fix that issue in a hurry.

"The studies are underway, invoices are out, conversations from the County and the team are actually heading in the right way and we are sufficiently in the loop to know that real progress is being achieved," Jon Copaken, principal with real estate development firm Copaken-Brooks, said in an e-mail obtained by the Star, suggesting discussions between the Royals and Jackson County have begun.

Kansas City Manager Troy Schulte told the Star initial estimates for a downtown stadium were north of $450 million.

“At this point it’s nothing more than hopes and dreams and discussions,” Schulte said.