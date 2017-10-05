FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas has been voted PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers after winning five tournaments, including his first major title.

Thomas named PGA Tour Player of the Year after breakout season

Thomas' five wins featured a dramatic victory at the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in August, while he also reigned supreme at the Dell Technologies Championship the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he became the youngest player to shoot 59 on Tour, and the Tournament of Champions.

The 24-year-old American also helped the United States comfortably defeat the Internationals at the Presidents Cup.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, our congratulations to Justin Thomas on being voted the PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers," Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"With five remarkable wins and his season-long consistency that resulted in the FedEx Cup title, Justin is a deserving winner of PGA Tour Player of the Year.

"We also salute his excellence off the course, as he is one of the many young stars that have been tremendous ambassadors for the PGA Tour this year."

Now fourth in the world rankings, Thomas won the award over top contenders Jordan Spieth and golf's number one Dustin Johnson.