Antonio Brown is feeling guilty about his tantrum.

Steelers' Antonio Brown tweets apology for 'noise and distractions'

The Steelers wide receiver on Wednesday tweeted an apology for "all the noise and the distractions" caused following his outburst during Sunday's win over the Ravens, saying he wants to keep the team's attention on capturing championship number seven.



Apologize for all the noise and the distractions Steeler nation let's stay focus #Pushfor7

— Antonio Brown (@AB84) October 4, 2017



Brown, who finished Sunday with just four catches for 34 yards, was visibly upset with Ben Roethlisberger after the quarterback missed Brown on a play in which he was wide open. As the team punted following the third-and-2 play, Brown tossed a Gatorade cooler and yelled at offensive coordinator Todd Haley in a fit on the sideline.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin voiced his displeasure with Brown during his Tuesday media address and emphasized that the star wideout needs to show more restraint instead of throwing a tantrum.

“It doesn’t need to happen. It shouldn’t happen. Hopefully, he learned a lesson through that," Tomlin said. "A.B. is a competitor, we all know that. It aids him, it aids us. He has to control [his emotions]. If not, it can work against him, it can work against us. Those are lessons you learn along the way.”

Roethlisberger also was critical of Brown during his Tuesday appearance on 93.7 The Fan.

"I don’t know [if] he needs to react that way. He’s superhuman on the football field, and when that [sideline behavior] happens it almost brings him back to being a mere mortal, if you will. Because it gets in his head and it just messes with all of us a little bit," Roethlisberger said. "I’m not trying to call AB out. I just think this is causing a distraction that none of us really need.”

The Steelers are scheduled to host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.