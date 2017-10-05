Nikolaj Ehlers 'super excited' signing seven-year extension with Jets

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was handed 42 million reasons to smile on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Danish-born playmaker signed a seven-year, $42 million contract extension with the Jets, which will kick in after this season, his final year on a three-year entry-level contract.

Ehlers's grin was firmly in place from ear-to-ear at Bell MTS Place on Wednesday morning.

“I’m super excited about it,” he said. “I’m staying here for additional seven years is amazing. So, I’m pretty excited. This team, this organization, the city, everything – from Day 1, I was happy here. Everybody helped me getting settled from the start. It’s amazing playing in front of all these fans. Winnipeg as a city is amazing, they love their hockey. So, I could not see any reason to not want to stay here for long term.”

The Jets now have locked up Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Bryan Little to long-term extensions, though there's still work to be done on the contract front with Patrik Laine, among others, next in line.

“Nikolaj has been an exciting player for us ever since we had the opportunity to draft him,” Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said Wednesday. “We knew we felt we had a special player…. Certainly, his development, and talking to Paul, the development of his 200-foot game, is something that Paul really talks about.

“For us to lock him up long term is a big step for us. Something that we’re very excited that it did come together. Essentially this is the first time we’ve had an extension off of an entry level. They're different, different nuances that come into play. But when it falls into place as quickly as it did, it’s exciting.”

Cheveldayoff alluded to the "hard work" to come in the near future to sign other pieces of his young core.

“There’s Jacob Trouba, there’s Josh Morrissey, Lowry, and I’m sure I’m missing a few… Oh yeah, Laine,” Cheveldayoff said, smiling. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a lot of work that’s coming up – whether it’s done throughout the season or done traditionally in the summertime. That’s all part of it. The good thing for us now is we can focus on playing hockey. Everyone’s under contract. Everyone’s here.”

Ehlers' playmaking ability has been his strong suit since his rookie season in 2015-16. His defence? Well, that's something he’s had to work on.

“I’ve never really liked playing defensively, but at this level you got to be able to do it,” Ehlers said. “It’s not that I was horrible at it, but I wasn’t the best at it and it’s something I wanted to get better at and it’s something we as a team needed to get better at. I think I’ve taken some good steps, some really good steps over the past two years, and I’m still working on it. It’s going to the right way.”

That maturation for Ehlers has allowed Jets head coach Paul Maurice to play him on the same line with his good friend, the Finnish sniper, Laine.

“His training camp this year was really, really solid in terms of how many times you have to correct him where he is positionally on the ice,” Maurice said. “He’s picking it up, he gets it. He’s heard it enough times now that we stop worrying about it.

“It’s one of the reasons the lines ended up the way that they did. I didn’t love Ehlers and [Patrik Laine] playing together on the wings with either center when it wasn’t going, you had two really, really young guys. Nik’s game meant that I don’t feel I have two young guys on that line even though their age tells me that they are. Nik and Bryan [Little] have a lot of veteran in their game now and Patty clearly, on the right, had a pretty good exhibition. We like it.”

Laine also liked the extension. The pair became good friends once Laine arrived last year as the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and Laine was just as happy as Ehlers was on Wednesday.

“As Nik’s linemate and good buddy, it’s awesome to see a nice guy like that get rewarded like that,” Laine said. “It’s awesome for me. I’m super happy for him. It’s just nice to see that this organization thinks that and believes that he will be a franchise player for this team. It’s just awesome.”

With Laine a couple years away from a big extension of his own, he said Ehlers will be flipping most of the bills for a little while.

“I told him already that I’m not going to pay any room service bills anymore, that’s for sure,” Laine said. “That’s on him.”