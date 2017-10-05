Denny Hamlin has an issue with how much NASCAR drivers are paid.

Denny Hamlin: 'NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money'

While at a charity event in Charlotte, N.C., Hamlin said because there is a significant danger to racing professionally, drivers should be paid at a much higher rate.

“We’re way underpaid as racecar drivers,” Hamlin told reporters, via NBC Sports. “There’s no doubt, doing what we do, the schedule that we have and the danger that we incur every single week, NASCAR drivers should be making NBA, NFL money.

“I'm sure this will be in some headline somewhere where Denny says drivers aren't paid enough, but I'm basing it off all other sports. I'm not including myself. I'm including the back half of the field — those drivers are risking the same amount I am and they should be paid a hell of a lot more."

According to Hamlin, corporate sponsorships should be the icing on the cake for drivers, not the main way they make their money. Per a consolidated national network TV deal that began in 2001, tracks get 65 percent of revenue, teams receive 25 percent, and NASCAR gets 10 percent.

“The pie has to be shifted for sure,” Hamlin said. “The TV dollars coming into NASCAR is higher than it’s ever been, but we’re seeing fewer and fewer teams, and it just can’t survive. So it economically doesn’t make sense. The pie, the amount of TV money that the race teams share, has to go up, in my opinion.”

Fox and NBC signed a 10-year deal with NASCAR worth an estimated $8 billion three years ago, but with sponsorships down, drivers are seeing less money.