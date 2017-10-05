For TCU, West Virginia, Saturday's game not just any other Big 12 matchup

For the second time in three weeks, the Big 12 Conference’s game of the week — and maybe college football’s national game of the week — involves TCU.

Who saw that coming?

Two weeks after taking down then-No. 6 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, the No. 8 Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) host No. 23 West Virginia (3-1, 1-0) on Saturday in Amon G. Carter Stadium. For the first time since 2009, ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame sideshow broadcasts from Fort Worth.

Safe to say, Cowtown will be rocking.

“We’re very appreciative," TCU coach Gary Patterson said, "to be in that position that we can do that again.”

Patterson also appreciates the many blessings of TCU’s 2012 entry into the Big 12. That’s when the conference — reeling from the 2010 defections of Colorado and Nebraska and the defections of Missouri and Texas A&M in 2011 — expanded back to 10 members with TCU and West Virginia.

TCU became a nomad after the Southwest Conference closed shop in the mid-'90s, journeying from the Western Athletic Conference (1996-2000) to Conference USA (2001-04) to the Mountain West (2005-11). The Horned Frogs even had a cup of coffee in the Big East before accepting the Big 12’s invitation.

“What’s funny is that TCU actually joined the Big East before we left to go to the Big 12,” WVU coach Dana Holgorsen said. “We were at the Big East media day in (Rhode Island) and TCU was a part of that for about two months, and then they went to the Big 12. We went (to the Big 12) about two months after that.”

So far, that move has worked well for everyone. Though TCU and West Virginia both started their Big 12 tenures with identical 6-12 records, they have since improved their record in conference play to 44-24 and 39-29, respectively. The teams are tied at 3-3 all-time, though the Horned Frogs have a 3-2 edge in Big 12 play.

“We both came in with high expectations, used to winning, winning tradition and all that,” Holgorsen said. “We finished 7-5 the first year and then the next year we were 4-8, and I think it just took a couple of years to get the depth where we needed it to be.”

Big 12 membership has done more than just boost the football teams. Both schools have undergone significant upgrades to their football stadiums and have committed to facilities growth in other sports. That, in turn, has led to more on-field success, which means more access to better recruits, which leads to more wins. The whole mindset has transformed both campuses.

“Not just in athletics, but in academics and all the rest of it — how much the visibility of our university and the things that are happening,” Patterson said.

“As a university and as a city, coming into the Big 12 totally changed the whole outlook of everything that’s happened here in Fort Worth and TCU.”

Saturday’s game is a compelling matchup of transfer quarterbacks who flamed out as fabulous freshmen. WVU’s Will Grier came from Florida after an NCAA suspension for PED use following his 6-0 start in Gainesville. TCU’s Kenny Hill came from Texas A&M after he was unable to live up to the “Kenny Trill” nickname he gave himself after a big debut at South Carolina.

It’s also an intriguing showdown of the Big 12’s most prolific offense (WVU scores 48.8 points per game) against the league’s No. 2 defense (the Horned Frogs allow 18.5 points per game). WVU’s offense ranks second in total yards among Big 12 teams at 594.8 yards per game; TCU’s defense ranks second in the same category, giving up 323.5 yards a game.

“You’ve got to try to slow them down. You can’t stop them,” Patterson said of the Mountaineers' offense. “It’s just another Big 12 ballgame. You’d better get ready to (hitch) up your pants and get ready to go.”

Hill, Holgorsen said, is “taking care of the ball better. That was the knock on him in the past, and then critical downs as well. They’re running the ball a good bit (232 yards per game). They’re not asking him to sit back there and throw the ball 90 percent of the time. He’s got a lot of good people around him, but he’s managing it extremely well. He’s extremely efficient, playing at a high level, and his accuracy is good. … (He has) just really grown up and become a good player.”

But far deeper than any individual matchups, more lasting than this season’s result, WVU-TCU tells a story of two teams once in need of a home: a story of renewal for two football programs, a story of transformation for two campuses over 1,000 miles apart.

“Where TCU would be right now if we weren’t in the Big 12, I don’t think there’s even close to a comparison,” Patterson said. “I said the day we were let into the Big 12, I said the foundation of TCU was set.”