To celebrate the opening of the NHL regular season, the Jets are giving away some more money.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Jets agree to 7-year, $42 million deal as season opens

Winnipeg announced Wednesday it has signed forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a seven-year, $42 million contract. The move comes three weeks after the Jets locked up Bryan Little with a six-year, $31.75 million extension.





Ehlers, 21, is coming off a season in which he played in all 82 games and tallied 64 points with 25 goals. The Dane was entering the final season of a three-year deal that he signed after the Jets selected him ninth overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Winnipeg opens the season Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs.