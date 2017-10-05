Scotland vs Slovakia: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Scotland will attempt to keep their World Cup hopes alive when they take on Slovakia at Hampden Park on Thursday.

Gordon Strachan's men have clawed their way back into the hunt for a play-off place in Group F and they could leapfrog the Slovakians into second place with a win on home turf.

However, considering the fact that they endured a heavy 3-0 defeat against Jan Kozak's side in Trnava last October, that is not a foregone conclusion and they will have to battle for three points.

Game Scotland vs Slovakia Date Thursday, October 5 Time 19:45 BST / 14:45 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Red Button or Main Event, as well as being available to stream live using Sky Go.

In the US, viewers can watch the game live on television on ESPN Deportes and it will also be available to stream online using WatchESPN.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Scotland players Goalkeepers Archer, Gordon, McGregor Defenders Anya, Berra, Cooper, Hanley, Mulgrew, Robertson, Tierney, Whittaker Midfielders Bannan, Fletcher, Forrest, Fraser, McArthur, McGinn, McGregor, Morrison, Phillips, Snodgrass Forwards Griffiths, Fletcher, Martin

Celtic duo Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown were forced to withdraw from the squad due to respective injuries, with their clubmate Callum McGregor called up as a replacement.

Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has earned a recall having missed out in the last round of fixtures, but Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie misses out.

Potential starting XI: Gordon; Tierney, Berra, Mulgrew, Robertson; McArthur, Phillips, Forrest, Fletcher, Snodgrass; Griffiths.

Position Slovakia players Goalkeepers Kozacik, Dubravka, Polacek Defenders Skrtel, Durica, Pekarik, Hubocan, Gyomber, Sabo, Skriniar, Stetina, Mazan Midfielders Hamsik, Weiss, Kucka, Mak, Hrosovsky, Duda, Gregus, Rusnak, Lobotka, Mihalik Forwards Nemec

Napoli forward Marek Hamsik is set to win his 100th cap for Slovakia in the game against Scotland and the 30-year-old is without doubt the leading light in Kozak's squad. Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel will lead the team out at Hampden Park, with Inter defender Milan Skriniar among those pushing for a starting position at the back.

Scotland will have to keep a close eye on Robert Mak, who scored twice against them in the reverse fixture, while Dinamo Bucharest attacker Adam Nemec, who also scored in that game, is the only recognised striker in the squad.

Potential starting XI: Dubravka; Skrtel, Hubocan, Durica, Pekarik, Skriniar; Hamsik, Lobotka, Weiss, Mak; Nemec.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Scotland are 7/5 favourites to win according to dabblebet, with Slovakia priced at 21/10 to win in Glasgow. A draw is also available at odds of 21/10.

GAME PREVIEW

The early stages of Scotland's World Cup qualification effort saw them stutter to an embarrassing home draw against Lithuania before losing heavily away to Slovakia and England, but they have salvaged some pride, as well as points, in the second half of the campaign.

A hard-fought win over Slovenia was followed by an exhilarating 2-2 draw at home to England and they continued their good form with important victories over Lithuania and Malta in the last international break. That resurgence means that a place in the play-offs remains a possibility and they will be determined to take another step closer against Slovakia at home.

"We've put ourselves in this position where we can decide our future," Strachan said ahead of the game. "There's nothing better in football than you deciding your future."

Having lost so convincingly against the Slovaks this time last year, the Tartan Army will be itching to set the record straight and the reward if they can do so will see them occupy a formidable position heading into their final group game against Slovenia three days later.