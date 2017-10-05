Katie Nolan joins ESPN after Fox Sports departure

Katie Nolan is headed to ESPN.

The popular longtime Fox Sports personality will join ESPN on Oct. 16, the network announced Wednesday. She will be a multi-platform presence, including studio shows and digital productions, with the details still to be hammered out.

“I could not be more excited to have a prominent digital presence while also making appearances across ESPN studio programming," Nolan said in a release. "When I was a little girl, I always dreamed that one day announcements regarding my specific assignments would be forthcoming.”

Nolan has long been rumored to be in ESPN's sights. She won an Emmy for her Fox Sports 1 show "Garbage Time with Katie Nolan" and brings a devoted fan base to ESPN.