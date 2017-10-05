No more East vs. West, folks. The NBA All-Star Game just added a little bit more fun — and possibly a lot more pettiness.

Five awkward situations that could arise with new NBA All-Star Game format

The NBA announced Tuesday afternoon the 2018 All-Star Game in Los Angeles will follow a new format with two captains choosing teams regardless of conference affiliation. The captains will be the starter from each conference who receives the most fan votes. The league didn't eliminate the rule guaranteeing 12 spots for each conference, so someone in the West almost certainly will be snubbed again (early apologies to Damian Lillard and Mike Conley because it seems like it always happens to those guys even if they deserve a selection).

Still, this could increase interest in a game with no real consequences. The league has not released specific details about how the draft will take place, but let's hope this whole thing is televised. It could be more entertaining than the game itself.

Imagine two captains staring at the best basketball players in the world and pointing at their selections like it's a game at Rucker Park. When you realize the interpersonal dynamics at play between certain All-Stars, suddenly there's much more drama involved.

In no particular order, let's take a look at five potentially awkward situations that could emerge if the NBA makes the smart move and shows its fans this entire process.

LeBron James vs. Kyrie Irving

James led the entire league with nearly 1.9 million All-Star fan votes last season, so there's a good chance he becomes a captain for the 2018 contest. Does James stare a hole through Irving before choosing another point guard? Does he choose every point guard available ahead of Irving? Or could he go the other way and select Irving with a plan already in place to passive aggressively give him the ball every time down and force him into 12 straight isolation possessions?

LeBron James picks Paul George

Hey, Lakers fans! Eyes just widened a bit, huh? Both James and George will be free agents following the 2017-18 season, and there are plenty of people in LA hoping they will join Lonzo Ball and the Lakers when the time comes.

This would be a strong troll move by James, especially considering the game will take place at Staples Center in front of what should be a large contingency of purple and gold supporters. Bonus points if both James and George sit down next to Jack Nicholson during a timeout.

Russell Westbrook vs. Kevin Durant

Durant took home the second-highest amount of votes among West players, and Westbrook finished fourth in the conference, meaning there's a possibility for one of these guys to run a squad. Would Durant or Westbrook be willing to bury the hatchet and voluntarily be on the same team? Considering Westbrook signed his massive extension on Durant's birthday, maybe not all of those raw feelings have disappeared just yet.

Would Durant wear his championship ring as he was filling out his roster? Would Westbrook say "You can have KD" like captains do when only the worst player is left? Super petty options here.

Stephen Curry picks Warriors/Russell Westbrook ignores Warriors

Curry earned the most votes of any Western Conference player last season, finishing just behind James for the overall lead. Choosing all of his Warriors teammates would be a power move. Curry, Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson stay on the floor for an entire quarter with a rotating fifth to further prove that Golden State is a black hole capable of swallowing up and spitting out any opponents.

On the other hand, watching Westbrook actively avoid picking any member of the Warriors with a straight face would be the highlight of All-Star Weekend.

No one picks the East players

Here's the problem. After a wild offseason full of player movement, the West added four All-Star (George, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler and Paul Millsap) while the East acquired just one (Gordon Hayward). And that's not even including West players who missed the cut last season like Lillard, Conley, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Yeah, that might make the back end of the draft slightly uncomfortable for the East's rising stars. But hey, we'd tune in to see it.