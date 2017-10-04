It's not easy being Green, and they don't call the University of North Texas' teams Mean for nothing.

'Mean Green'? That's us, North Texas chides ESPN, Michigan State

So, no surprise that North Texas had a decidedly unkind reaction to ESPN using the university's trademarked nickname "Mean Green" in an ad promoting Saturday's Michigan State-Michigan game.

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker went @ ESPN and Michigan State on Tuesday night, retweeting a screen capture of the promo and writing, in part, "Without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way."



Hey @espn & @MSU_Athletics , without a doubt @MeanGreenSports is the hottest athletic dept in the country. BUT you can’t just try to steal #MeanGreen. It’s trademarked and has been for a very, very long time. Cease and desist letter on the way. https://t.co/7g69KeEm0T

— Wren Baker (@wrenbaker) October 4, 2017



The Twitter post was light in tone, but Baker later told USA Today that he wasn't kidding around. He confirmed that his university's licensing attorneys would send a cease-and-desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN on Wednesday morning.

Baker also noted to USA Today that this wasn't the first time Michigan State had, ahem, borrowed the term "mean green" from his Conference USA school located in Denton. The Spartans basketball team also wore what it called "Mean Green Hyper Elite Disruption" uniforms.