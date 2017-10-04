Dane Paterson's maiden summons to South Africa's Test squad has been followed by his first one-day international call-up.

Paterson gets ODI call from Proteas following Test inclusion

Bowler Paterson was drafted in ahead of Friday's second Test against Bangladesh after Morne Morkel suffered a side strain in the opener, which the Proteas won handsomely by 333 runs.

Faf du Plessis' first selection as ODI skipper has also been hit by fitness concerns with Kagiso Rabada set to lead an attack shorn of Morkel, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris.

AB de Villiers will return to international action for the three ODIs against the Tigers, which begin in Kimberley on October 15, with Temba Bavuma a new face from the squad that lost 2-1 to England before the Champions Trophy.

Paterson played against England in the Twenty20 series that followed that tournament, taking 4-32 in the final match as the Proteas again fell to a 2-1 defeat.

"Dane did very well in the T20 international series against England earlier this year, particularly when it came to death bowling. We now want to see if he can do a similar job in the 50 overs format," Linda Zondi, South Africa's chief selector said.





South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada