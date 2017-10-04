Wales manager Chris Coleman insisted the World Cup hopefuls can deal with the loss of injured star Gareth Bale.

Wales can cope without Madrid star Bale – Coleman

Coleman will be without Real Madrid forward Bale for Wales' final two qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland due to a calf injury.

It is a blow for Wales, who are second in Group D, four points behind leaders Serbia and just a point clear of the Irish as they cling to a potential play-off berth.

Coleman, however, remains upbeat heading into Friday's trip to Georgia.

"We are in good shape," Coleman said. "It is all to play for.

"We have always been a little half a step behind, but we have injuries this campaign which we never had last campaign [for Euro 2016]. But you don't get there with ones and twos, it is about everybody.

"This campaign we haven't always had Bale, Aaron Ramsey or Joe Allen. They are obviously three super-special players and we haven't always had them, but the lads who have come in have been absolutely magnificent."