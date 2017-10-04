Theerathon could be next to join Chanathip in J-League

After Chanathip Songkrasin's move to the Consodale Sapporo, another Thai player may soon join him in the J-League soon.

Muang Thong United FC might lose a second player to the Japanese top tier divison after sanctioning the Chanathip transfer earlier this season.

Left back, Theerathon Boonmathan is being eyed by Cerezo Osaka, another club in the J1. Cerezo are currently in fifth spot in the league standings and could still find their way into Asian Champions League (ACL) contention, being only five points away from the last ACL spot with six league matches left to play.

"Muang Thong informed me that Cerezo has contacted the club, but I haven't spoken to any party at the moment. There are reports here and there but I haven't had any conversation with any club."

"Naoki Aoyama (Muang Thong player) told me that Shimizu S-Pulse and Vissel Kobe are also interested but I don't know how real it is.

"J-League is definitely interesting, but for now, I'm focusing on serving Muang Thong this season," said Theerathon to Goal Thailand .

Like Chanathip, Theerathon is also a mainstay in the Thailand national team, who possess a wicked left foot. The 27-year-old is a great threat from the left hand side and can be quite lethal from free kicks.

As Chanathip continues to impress almost on a daily basis with Consodale and Thai clubs' involvement in the ACL have definitely opened the eyes of top clubs in Japan on the quality of Southeast Asian players.