Castleford Tigers star Luke Gale claimed Super League's prestigious Man of Steel award for the first time.

Gale beats Hardaker and Kelly to Man of Steel award

The England scrum-half has been a star turn in a Tigers side that romped to the League Leaders' Shield and reached the Grand Final.

Gale was the hero of Castleford's dramatic semi-final victory over St Helens on Thursday, nailing a penalty to tie up the contest late in the game before scoring a match-winning drop goal in golden-point extra time that sent the Tigers to their first Grand Final.

Those heroics came just 16 days after Gale underwent surgery to remove his appendix.

Gale fended off competition from team-mate Zak Hardaker – the 2015 Man of Steel – and Hull FC's Albert Kelly to become just the fourth Cas player to win the award.

Castleford, who face Leeds Rhinos in Saturday's Grand Final at Old Trafford, were named Club of the Year while Tigers boss Daryl Powell took home the Coach of the Year.

Wigan Warriors' Oliver Gildart collected the Young Player of the Year accolade.