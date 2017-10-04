The Vegas Golden Knights, (team owner) Bill Foley Family Charitable Trust and the NHL will donate a combined $300,000 to the victims and families of victims in Sunday's mass shooting, the league announced Tuesday.

NHL, Golden Knights donate $300,000 to support victims of Las Vegas shooting

The donation will also help the first responders who have worked tirelessly since at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert on the Strip Sunday.

The NHL and its clubs will also will honor the victims at season-opening games this week and provide other ventures under the banner "Vegas United."

The sports world has come together with donations after the tragedy as the UFC, Raiders, and now the NHL have donated a combined $1.35 million.