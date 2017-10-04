NHL, Golden Knights donate $300,000 to support victims of Las Vegas shooting

News

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Vegas Golden Knights and the NHL will donate a combined $300,000 to the victims and families of Sunday's mass shooting, the league on announced Tuesday. 

The donation will also help the first responders who have worked tirelessly since at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor concert on Sunday. 

The NHL and its clubs will also honour the victims at season-opening games this week and provide other ventures under the banner "Vegas United."

The sports world has come together with donations after the tragedy as the UFC, the NFL's Oakland Raiders, and now the NHL have donated a combined $1.35million. 

