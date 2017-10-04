Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan will miss just one game.

NFL reduces Danny Trevathan's suspension to one game for helmet-to-helmet hit

The NFL reduced Trevathan's suspension from two games to one game, stemming from a helmet-to-helmet hit on Packers receiver during last Thursday's game in Green Bay.

Trevathan appealed the suspension and appeals officer and former Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks cut it in half. The suspension is for a violation of the league's player safety rules as he flew in with a wicked helmet-to-helmet collision that left Adams unconscious on the Lambeau Field turf.

The Packers receiver had been stood up by Bears safety Adrian Amos after making a short catch on a third-and-goal from the 16-yard line in the third quarter of Green Bay's 35-14 win.

Trevathan apologized for the hit after the game and reached out to Adams, who said the following day he is fine. Neither Bears coach John Fox nor Green Bay's Mike McCarthy thought the hit was intentional and Adams could be in the lineup when the Packers face the Cowboys on Sunday.