The Indians will kick off their postseason Thursday against the winner of Tuesday night's American League wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins.

MLB playoffs: Indians to start Trevor Bauer in Game 1 of ALDS

Cleveland will send Trevor Bauer to the mound for Game 1 of the ALDS. Cy Young candidate Corey Kluber will pitch Game 2.



Our ALDS rotation (subject to change based on how series unfolds):



Bauer

Kluber

Carrasco

Bauer went 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA this season, but he did go 3-1 down the stretch while striking out six-plus batters in all five of his September starts. Bauer finished with 196 strikeouts, and his ERA dropped over a point since the end of July.

Tomlin

Kluber







Kluber went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA — earning MLB's ERA crown this season. He also struck out 265 batters in just 203 2/3 innings pitched.

The Indians finished with MLB's second-best regular-season record after losing last year's World Series. They won 33 of their last 37 games to close out the regular season, including 22 straight at one point.