The 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs and The Presidents Cup are both in the books, but that doesn't mean that daily fantasy golf season is done with. The 2017-18 season kicks off this week in wine country in the time period typically referred to as swing-season with the Safeway Open, which is played at the North Course at Silverado County Club in Napa, California. As always, we're here to help with PGA DFS picks as we break down the field.



Silverado is fairly short for a Par-72 course at only 7,200 yards. The course is also tree lined and has narrow fairways. This leads to driving accuracy off the tee being vital to success. If you are spraying it off the tee you have almost no chance at scoring well here.The winning score at this event typical sits around -15, so you’ll need to be making a fair amount of birdies to contend. The greens are poa, which we typically see a lot of on the West Coast, and there are a decent amount of undulations, so strokes gained approach rather than pure greens in regulation will be something to keep an eye on this week.

Safeway Open 2017 picks, predictions for daily fantasy golf contests

MORE DFS: Lineup Builder | Strategy

Before we get into the picks, I urge you to give RotoQL’s DFS tools a try. You'll find all the stats you need to put together winning lineups, and our RotoQL PGA Lineup Optimizer is as good as it gets when constructing DFS rosters, regardless of contest size or preferred site.

Also, look for me on Twitter (DFSBenj), where I'll be providing much more PGA and MLB daily fantasy content.

Key Stats:

Driving Accuracy

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Birdie or Better Percentage





2017 Safeway Open Picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Plays



Webb Simpson



At the top, I’m riding with my guy Simpson, who was in by far the best form of anyone in the field down the stretch of last season (which was only two weeks ago). His ball striking remains excellent, and he has greatly improved his putting since changing his grip last spring. Additionally, his game around the greens remains very underrated. A poor course history should help keep his ownership down, but I’m going to trust the form and the improved putting stroke this week.

Driving Accuracy

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Birdie or Better Percentage





Kevin Na



While I love the high-end pivot of Simpson, I’m also going to be eating the chalk with Na. He has elite course history at this course, and I see Silverado as an ideal course fit for Na’s style of play. Na will keep the ball in play off the tee, and his approach game will give him a ton of great looks on the greens. His price of $9,400 is a great for him and I expect him to be the highest-owned player in the field, but that should not deter you from playing him, especially in cash games.



Mid-tier Plays



Sang Moon Bae



Bae has been out of action for the last two years, as he was completing his military requirements in the South Korea. He returns to action this week at the site of his last professional win in 2015, and he looked pretty good in his tune-up events in preparation of his return. This is a GPP play only, but he is an extremely talented player and I’ll looking for Bae to play well in his return to the PGA Tour.



Keith Mitchell



Mitchell has been on fire on the Web.com tour and makes his 2017 PGA debut here at Silverado. He rattled off five top-11 finishes in his last seven events on the Web.com tour and has a skill set that should play well at this event. I can’t imagine any of the Web.com graduates to be highly owned, so look for Mitchell to be a low-owned GPP play.



Value/Punt Plays



Ben Martin



Martin was playing some great golf over the summer until he sputtered down the stretch. However, I’ll be looking at him as a good value play because his tee-to-green game should fit Silverado nicely. The main worry with Martin is he is absolutely terrible on poa greens, but I’m will to take a risk on him at his price.



JJ Spaun



Spaun’s rookie year started off great, fell off drastically during the spring and summer, and then finished decently over his last four events. I’m going to ride Spaun during the swing season and West Coast swing to start this season while the events are held on poa greens and the fields are weaker. He isn’t a long hitter, but he can keep it in the fairway and should return value as long as his approach game holds up.

