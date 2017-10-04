The Diamondbacks and Rockies will face off Wednesday in a familiar matchup between National League West rivals, postseason edition.

MLB playoffs: Three keys to Rockies-Diamondbacks NL wild-card matchup

The NL wild-card game in Arizona, will mark the Diamondbacks' first postseason appearance since 2011, while the Rockies are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Here are three keys to the Rockies-Diamondbacks game:

Jon Gray's postseason debut vs. Zack Greinke — This matchup looks potentially problematic for the Rockies, but keep in mind Colorado went all year without a recognized ace and still managed to make the playoffs. Gray (10-4, 3.67 ERA) made just 20 starts due to an injury. He allowed three runs or fewer in all but three starts this season, and he struck out 10 batters in his last start at Arizona.

Greinke (17-7, 3.20 ERA) struck out 215 batters, while racking up 19 quality starts, but he has been touched up for 10 earned runs in his last two starts (eight innings pitched). Both these pitchers face electric lineups that can put runs on the board in bunches. This pitching duel may just be about damage control.

Battle between NL MVP contenders — Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado of the Rockies, plus Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt leaves no shortage of NL MVP candidates featured in this game. Blackmon hit .331 with 37 home runs, 104 RBIs and 14 stole bases this season. Arenado added 37 homers and 130 RBIs, while batting .309. They will have to provide some firepower Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.

Goldschmidt might be the most underrated player in baseball. Rarely talked about, he annually puts up MVP-caliber numbers. He hit .297 with 36 home runs, 120 RBIs, 117 runs scored, 34 doubles and 18 stolen bases this year. Giancarlo Stanton's 59 home runs may cause the award to slip from Goldschmidt's grasp yet again, but Wednesday will be a prime opportunity to put himself on the national map.

Bullpen — It may start to sound cliche, but bullpens really do win games in the playoffs. Relief pitchers usually have the last say in determining games. Wednesday's clash between the Rockies and Diamondbacks projects as a high-scoring affair, so both teams could turn to their bullpens early in the game.

Neither team has an especially deep bullpen, but Colorado's mid-summer trade for Pat Neshek could be crucial. The Rockies also have Greg Holland and Jake McGee to ease Gray's workload.

The Diamondbacks will likely turn to Archie Bradley (3-3, 1.73 ERA), a former starter who shined in long relief this season, should Greinke struggle early. Fernando Rodney will serve as the team's closer if a lead needs protecting in the ninth inning.