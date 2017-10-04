Right on schedule, Connor McDavid captivated the NHL last season, collecting his first league scoring title and MVP honors as a 20-year-old. The Oilers' wunderkind will only continue to rack up the accolades as his career fully blossoms and he chases the next step — a Stanley Cup for Edmonton.

NHL award predictions 2017-18: Connor McDavid has company in MVP repeat bid

But while McDavid is the odds-on favorite to defend his Hart Trophy, there's MVP potential in a few other young stars hoping to elevate their teams like McDavid did a year ago. Oh, and a couple old guys named Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, with five Harts between them, aren't expected to move aside so quietly.

The conversation gets a little more interesting as we go down the list.

How many awards can McDavid win? Will Crosby let the other guys take the individual honors, content with his Stanley Cups? Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Jack Eichel all seem primed to take run at their first major trophies. And who will take up their mantle as the NHL's next in line in a wide open Calder race?

2017-18 NHL awards predictions

Hart Memorial Trophy — Most Valuable Player

Patrik Laine possesses a similar Ovechkin-like scoring touch that helped the Capitals captain win his first Hart at age 22, adding two more since. Laine, still just 19, finished seventh in the NHL with 36 goals as a rookie, despite missing nine games. If he cracks 40 and leads the Jets back to the playoffs in 2017-18, he'll deserve a look as MVP.

Cerny: Patrik Laine, Jets

Schlager: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Sporer: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Norris Trophy — NHL's best defenseman

The door is open for a defenseman to emerge as a worthy challenger to the likes of Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns and Victor Hedman as the NHL's best defensemen, but this is likely a three-horse race in 2017-18. A few less-talked-about candidates: Nashville's Roman Josi or P.K. Subban, Columbus' Zach Werenski, St. Louis' Alex Pietrangelo.

Cerny: Victor Hedman, Lightning

Schlager: Erik Karlsson, Senators

Sporer: Brent Burns, Sharks

Vezina Trophy — NHL's best goalie

There's been a carousel of about four to five usual suspects vying for the Vezina in recent years, but a new wave is starting to emerge. Pittsburgh's Matt Murray already has two Stanley Cups, Anaheim's John Gibson plays behind one of the league's best defenses, and Tampa's Andrei Vasilevskiy, albeit with much to prove, is set up contend for this award for years to come. The last five winners — Sergei Bobrovsky, Braden Holtby, Carey Price and Tukkaa Rask — are still the frontrunners, though.

Cerny: Braden Holtby, Capitals

Schlager: Matt Murray, Penguins

Sporer: Tuukka Rask, Bruins

Calder Memorial Trophy — Rookie of the Year

Unlike each of the last two seasons, which introduced generational talent to the NHL, this year's Calder race figures to be a little more wide open, at least from the preseason perspective. Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick may need time to adjust, whereas a couple premier NCAA alums are ahead of the curve after dipping into the NHL ranks last year.

Cerny: Charlie McAvoy, Bruins

Schlager: Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Sporer: Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Art Ross Trophy — NHL's leading scorer

Wash, rinse, repeat. There's little doubt Connor McDavid will repeat as scoring champ, so long as he avoids injury. Even then ...

Cerny: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Schlager: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Sporer: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy — Most goals

Three players reached the 40-goal mark last season, the first since 2011-12 in which someone not named Alex Ovechkin led the league. Ovechkin is the only one to get to 50 in the last five years, so he's always a threat, even as he ages. A fully healthy Steven Stamkos could return to old form and challenge for the title, or maybe linemate Nikita Kucherov will do the honors. Patrik Laine will win a scoring title or two eventually. Why not this year?

Cerny: Patrik Laine, Jets

Schlager: Nikita Kucherov, Lightning

Sporer: Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

Selke Trophy — NHL's best defensive forward

One of two awards on which we were able to reach a consensus. The NHL ought to rename the Selke after Patrice Bergeron, who would win the honor for a fifth time in seven seasons if he can keep up his puck-control prowess again this year. No player in NHL history has won five. The Selke is his to lose, as it is every year.

Cerny: Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Schlager: Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Sporer: Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Jack Adams Award — Coach of the Year

Ken Hitchcock is a familiar name here, having won his first Adams with the Blues in 2011-12. Back in Dallas, he could come full circle at the helm of one of the NHL's trendy picks to turn things around quickly. Tampa's Jon Cooper and St. Louis' Mike Yeo will have weathered big-time depth concerns if their teams have success in 2017-18.

Cerny: Ken Hitchcock, Stars

Schlager: Jon Cooper, Lightning

Sporer: Mike Yeo, Blues