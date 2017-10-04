England and Wasps have received a boost after it was confirmed the injury sustained by Nathan Hughes last Sunday was only a dead leg.

England, Wasps boosted as Hughes avoids serious injury

The number eight landed awkwardly after jumping to contest a ball in the first half of the 25-9 defeat to Bath and, despite continuing after having his left thigh strapped, was forced off before the break.

There were concerns the issue would rule Hughes out for the long term and deal a blow to England ahead of the November Tests with Saracens powerhouse Billy Vunipola ruled out with a knee injury.

However, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young revealed Hughes would not be adding to a lengthy list of unavailable players and could return for the trip to Sarries on Sunday.

"When any player gets injured it's a real blow, but this season it seems to have gone from one player to the next," said Young.

"You become a bit philosophical about it really, but it's great that Nathan will be back quickly.

"We're sweating on his availability for this weekend as he recovers from a dead leg, but if he isn't right for Saracens he'll definitely be back for the next game.

"But when he went off at the weekend we missed his ball-carrying, we lacked his penetration.

"Nathan gives you that go-forward that can really make a difference, give you penetration and draw a defence tighter to create space out wide.

"Going into last weekend we had 14 players unavailable, we've lost another two but some could be back as well - so we're looking at about 15 missing this weekend."