The Bundesliga must "take a look in the mirror" following abject performances in European competition, according to former Bayern Munich sporting director Matthias Sammer.

Bundesliga must 'take a look in the mirror', says Sammer

Bayern, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were all beaten in the Champions League last week, while Hoffenheim, Cologne and Hertha Berlin lost in the Europa League - with Freiburg already knocked out in the qualifying rounds.

There has been some criticism in Germany of big spending elsewhere in Europe - with Bayern's conquerors Paris Saint-Germain among those who spent heavily in the last transfer window - but Sammer believes there is no defence for recent results.

"Our clubs lose against clubs with much lesser financial resources in the Europa League," he told Bild.

"How would our international prestige be without Bayern and Dortmund. Unfortunately, the Bundesliga lacks the highest quality at the moment.

"The Bundesliga has to take a look in the mirror. German football should be dealing more with performances instead of hiding behind pretend discussions about money."