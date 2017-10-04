The Twins decided Miguel Sano was too sore to help them in Tuesday's AL wild-card game against the Yankees.

MLB playoffs: Miguel Sano left off Twins' roster for wild-card game

A day after manager Paul Molitor said he planned to use his All-Star slugger in some capacity, Sano was left off the 25-man roster for the winner-take-all game at Yankee Stadium.

Sano had returned to the lineup over the weekend after missing nearly six weeks with a stress reaction in his left shin. He went 1 for 8 with three strikeouts in two starts and a pinch-hit appearance in the final regular-season series against the Tigers.

But the 24-year-old reported some soreness Monday, and the Twins opted to carry 11 pitchers on their roster for their game, leaving only five position players on the bench.



Molitor said Miguel Sano had a rough day health-wise on Sunday and had trouble while taking BP indoors yesterday: "Persistent discomfort."

If the Twins manage to advance to the Division Series against the Indians, they'll be able to reset their roster. That would give Sano a few more days to heal before Game 1 on Thursday in Cleveland.