Alvaro Morata has sent an injury update to his followers on social media following the news the Chelsea striker will miss over a month of football due to an injury sustained against Manchester City at the weekend.

'I have no time to lose!' - Chelsea star Morata sends encouraging social media message following injury setback

The Spain international was forced to leave the pitch during the Blues' 1-0 defeat to Premier League title rivals City on Saturday, with the issue later revealed as a grade II hamstring strain.

Both Chelsea and the Spanish national team have assessed Morata's injury, with the 24-year-old expected to miss around four to six weeks of action.

Morata, though, who has scored six Premier League goals for Chelsea in his 492 minutes of playing time, took to his social media accounts to state his intention to be ready to play in Chelsea's next outing - a trip to Crystal Palace on October 14.

"I have no time to lose," Morata said on his official Twitter account. "Working hard towards recovery!"



I have no time to lose! Working hard towards recovery!Crystal Palacepic.twitter.com/6dcb8qDLBV

— Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) October 3, 2017



Morata will remain in west London during the two-week international break and undertake his recovery at the club's Cobham Training Centre.

Blues boss Antonio Conte will have the choice between re-introducing Michy Batshuayi or shifting Eden Hazard into a more advanced role in the absence of the former Real Madrid forward.

The Italian opted for the latter for the remainder of the game against Pep Guardiola's City at the weekend, though Batshuayi's impressive showings in cup competition may have earned him an opportunity.

The 24-year-old Belgium international is yet to score a Premier League goal thus far this season, but has scored twice in as many appearances in the Champions League to see Chelsea top their European group after two games.

WHICH GAMES COULD ALVARO MORATA MISS?

