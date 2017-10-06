



College football Week 6 picks against spread: It's now or never for Miami against FSU



The first week of October is here, and that means Week 6 of the college football season is getting us closer to the midpoint of the season. There are two games between ranked teams: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 N.C. State on Thursday and No. 23 West Virginia at No. 8 TCU on Saturday. MORE: Week 6 picks, straight up There are several primetime showdowns, however, including No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M, Michigan State at No. 7 Michigan, No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska and No. 11 Washington State at Oregon. Keep an eye on No. 13 Miami at Florida State, too. We are. Each week, Sporting News college football writer Bill Bender will pick 10 marquee games against the spread. Here's how we've done so far: Last Week Straight up: 9-1

Against the spread: 4-6 Season Straight up: 41-9

Against the spread: 31-19 And now, our picks for Week 6:



1

Louisville (-3.5) at N.C. State



8 p.m., Thursday, ESPN The Cardinals are a short favorite on the road against a team they beat 54-13 last year. Louisville led 44-0 at halftime. Lamar Jackson faces a tough task on the road against a defensive line led by All-American candidate Bradley Chubb, but we like the Cardinals in a must-see affair. We like the Cards to escape this time. Louisville wins 38-34 and covers the spread



2

Ole Miss at Auburn (-21.5)



Noon, Saturday, SEC Network This all depends on how the Rebels regroup after taking a 66-3 shellacking from Alabama last week. The Tigers rank ninth in the FBS in total defense, and Ole Miss has struggled to protect Shea Patterson. Auburn has outscored its last two opponents 100-24. That’s significant, and we like the Tigers to barely cover that spread. Auburn wins 41-17 and covers the spread



3

Wake Forest at Clemson (-21.5)



Noon, Saturday, ESPN2 The Demon Deacons were close to coming into this game with an unbeaten record, and the Tigers took a while to get going after their last appearance in primetime. Clemson has won the last two meetings by 22 and 20 points, respectively. That explains this tough-to-pin line. We’re right on that line, too. Clemson wins 38-17 but fails to cover the spread



4

LSU at Florida (-5.5)



3:30 p.m., Saturday, CBS It's homecoming for the Gators in a game that was much discussed in the offseason. It’s going to be an ugly game, and it’s difficult to picture LSU with three losses after the first week of October. Both teams have serious issues at quarterback. Florida continues to win ugly, but the Gators are winning. We have no good reason to do this, but. … LSU wins 20-17 in an UPSET



5

West Virginia at TCU (-12.5)



3:30 p.m., Saturday, Fox Sports 1 The Mountaineers have the goods to get in a shootout with the Horned Frogs, who are coming off a bye week and are well rested. Will Grier and Kenny Hill have traveled interesting paths, and they rank third and fifth, respectively, in passer rating in the Big 12. Grier allows the Mountaineers to hang around, but the Horned Frogs win in the end. TCU wins 41-31 and fails to cover the spread



6

Alabama (-26.5) at Texas A&M



7:15 p.m., Saturday, ESPN We've picked the Tide’s opponents to cover each of the last two weeks, and that has resulted in two losses, given Alabama outscored Vanderbilt and Ole Miss a combined 125-3. Can they do that at Kyle Field? Texas A&M has managed to hang around enough in the last two matchups there — enough to tempt fate one more time. Again, right on the line. Alabama wins 42-17 but fails to cover the spread



7

Michigan State at Michigan (-13.5)



7:30 p.m., Saturday, ABC Putting these two in-state rivals under the lights in the Big House is a nice touch, and it’s a battle of two top-five defenses that allow fewer than 250 yards per game. John O'Korn is starting for the Wolverines now, but he has experience. Everybody remembers what happened at Michigan Stadium the last time these teams met, a reminder to expect the unexpected. Michigan wins 24-16 but fails to cover the spread



8

Wisconsin (-13.5) at Nebraska



8 p.m., Saturday, Big Ten Network There have been blowouts in this short-lived rivalry, but the Huskers are catching a balanced Wisconsin team that shook off the bye-week rust in the second half against Northwestern. Jonathan Taylor makes the big plays in the running game, and Nebraska starts to ask more questions about its future. Wisconsin wins 38-20 and covers the spread



9

Washington State (-2.5) at Oregon



8 p.m., Saturday, FOX The Cougars are riding the wave of an upset against USC, and now are looking to avoid a trap game at Autzen Stadium. It’s a tough place to play, and we’d be more apt to spring the upset pick if Justin Herbert weren’t out with a broken collarbone. Washington State wins 42-31 and covers the spread.