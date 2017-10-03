Brewers minor league pitcher Bubba Derby and eight of his family members were among the thousands of people attending the Jason Aldean concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Brewers prospect shares horrific first-hand account of Las Vegas shooting

Derby, 23, was about 100 yards from the stage when a gunman opened fire from a nearby hotel, leaving 59 dead and more than 500 injured. Derby told MLB.com he thought he heard fireworks but had little time to react as the crowd raced for the little surrounding cover.

"At that point, we didn't know where the shots were coming from," Derby said. "It sounded like it was on top of us. We had a sinking feeling that maybe he's shooting an automatic weapon from the top of the Mandalay Bay. It's kind of what everyone was thinking.

"Everybody got down, and we tried to get as low to the ground as possible... I turned around to find my aunt, and I'll never forget her face. We made eye contact, and it was that look like 'Are we about to die?' You could hear the bullets hitting, ricocheting, and it's kind of one of those moments where you don't know what to do, but you try to get out of there."

Derby, who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel four floors below where the shooter opened fire, says all eight of his family members were unharmed. Derby remains in Las Vegas as his truck and sister's car were in the same valet lot as the shooter's vehicle currently under investigation.

"It's weird to be walking around Vegas," Derby said. "There are people that were involved or even just were around the area at the time, and you can tell because they have a certain look on their face. Everyone's walking around like they saw a ghost.

"For me personally, processing this information is going to take a while. It's kind of one of those things where you always say that you never imagine yourself being in that position where you're running for your life and you're trying to make sure you have your loved ones by you. Because when there's thousands of people sprinting out at the same time all trying to survive, it gets dangerous. And I'm not talking about the shooting, I'm talking about stampeding and people trampling over each other. That's where it gets scary and deadly as well."

Amid the tragedy, Derby found consolation in the heroism displayed by strangers in midst of chaos.

"There was a corner that they designated for the wounded," Derby said. "My brother-in-law is a firefighter and used to be an EMT, and you see these people, and they ran over and immediately started helping without hesitating. They're grabbing gloves, they're grabbing gauze, bottles of water, they're helping these victims who are facing injuries that they never thought they'd face in their lives, and they're scared. They don't know where their family is. Especially running out of the venue, you see these victims carrying wounded people. It was incredible to see all these people helping each other.

"It was amazing and warming to see these people stay in harm's way to help other people who seemed helpless. They sat there crumpled with fear, and these people went out of their way, into the eye of the danger, to help. That was incredible. At a time like this, it was refreshing to see in such a negative, negative day."