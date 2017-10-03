John Coppolella resigned Monday as the Braves general manager after MLB launched an investigation into his improprieties, including mishandling the signing of foreign-born players.

Details emerge surrounding resignation of Braves GM John Coppolella

As Braves president of baseball operations John Hart takes over as the interim GM, Yahoo Sports obtained details of Coppolella's violations.

Coppolella is not just being investigated for a breach of MLB rules regarding the international player market, as the Braves announced Monday, he is also accused of pre-draft tampering of top prospects. Longtime international Braves scout Gordon Blakeley also resigned Monday.

"This place is totally f—d up," one high-ranking Braves employee told Yahoo Sports last week. "I just hope when it blows up, it doesn’t take all of us down."

At the center of the investigation is top prospect Kevin Maitan, a 17-year-old switch-hitting shortstop who received a $4.25 million bonus last year. If Coppolella violated MLB rules of tampering, the Venezuelan teenager could be declared a free agent.

The Yahoo report said Coppolella, who was hired in October of 2015, was also bundling international signing bonuses. Those were in the form of under-the-table benefits given to at least one draft pick and pre-draft deals struck months in advance, according to the Yahoo report. Those payments went through a third party known as a buscon, which is Spanish for swindler. Maitan spent months living in a Florida apartment prior to his signing in July of last year. MLB is investigating whether or not Coppolella arranged for the Braves to pay for that apartment, which was shared by another teenage amateur eventually signed by the Braves.

While tampering with teenage international players is not exactly uncommon, bundling bonuses and relocating players to the U.S. to work out before signing are considered intolerable violations of MLB rules regarding the international player market.