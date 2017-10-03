Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is battling an ankle injury but was cleared of a fracture by Belgium medical staff.

Lukaku struggling with ankle injury

Lukaku has made a flying start at United, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old had scans on his ankle on Monday, but was cleared of a fracture and will be put on an individual training program, Belgium said.

Lukaku reportedly suffered the injury during United's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

It remains unclear whether Lukaku will be available for his nation's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Cyprus.

Belgium have already qualified for the 2018 World Cup, sitting eight points clear atop Group H with two matches remaining.