Lionel Messi and Alexis Sanchez are among the players with their contract situations yet to be fully resolved ahead of the expiry of their current deals next summer.

Which players' contracts are expiring at Europe's top clubs?

Barcelona insist Messi has agreed new terms but the Argentine is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Alexis, meanwhile, looks ready to see out of his Arsenal contract after coming close to joining Manchester City in the summer.

Goal has the complete list of potential free agents from all of Europe's top clubs.

ARSENAL

Player Position Per Mertesacker Defender Santi Cazorla Midfielder Mesut Ozil Midfielder Alexis Sanchez Forward Jack Wilshere Midfielder Matt Macey Goalkeeper

Having come so close to joining Manchester City in the summer transfer window, it seems certain Alexis Sanchez is playing his final season at Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil's future is increasingly becoming a concern, too, with the German playmaker yet to commit to a new deal.

Per Mertesacker is set to retire, while the Gunners may wait longer to assess the fitness of the injury-prone Santi Cazorla and Jack Wilshere.

ATLETICO MADRID

Player Position Fernando Torres Forward Juanfran Defender Gabi Midfielder Miguel Angel Moya Goalkeeper Jose Gimenez Defender

Jose Gimenez has insisted he will be happy to re-sign with Atletico Madrid but is yet to do so, and would likely have his pick of the top clubs in Europe if he was to become a free agent.

Gabi and Juanfran are into their thirties now and may sign short one or two-year extensions later in the season.

Fernando Torres, though, was only handed a 12-month deal in the summer when it became clear that Atleti would have to serve a transfer ban and could be at risk of being cut loose.

BARCELONA

Player Position Andres Iniesta Midfielder Lionel Messi Forward

Josep Maria Bartomeu claims that Lionel Messi's new deal has been signed by his father, and that he is tied down to Barcelona until 2022.

It seems bizarre that Messi has not signed it himself, though, which has led many to believe the Blaugrana have not quite guaranteed that their superstar will be sticking around yet.

Andres Iniesta hinted in August that he felt disrespected by the club's board, but the indication now is that he will sign soon.

BAYERN MUNICH

Player Position Tom Starke Goalkeeper Arjen Robben Midfielder Franck Ribery Midfielder Rafinha Defender Sven Ulreich Goalkeeper Niklas Dorsch Midfielder Christian Fruchtl Goalkeeper Fabian Benko Midfielder

Bayern's list of out-of-contract players includes backup goalkeepers, a few young prospects and three first-team players in Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery and Rafinha.

That trio, all of whom are 32 or older, will likely see how the 2017-18 season goes before deciding whether or not to extend their terms by another year.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Player Position Roman Weidenfeller Goalkeeper Neven Subotic Defender Dominik Reimann Goalkeeper

Two stalwarts of Jurgen Klopp's time in charge, Neven Subotic and Roman Weidenfeller are no longer regular starters for Dortmund.

Weidenfeller, now 37, is the more likely of the two to stay at the club as the backup to Roman Burki.

CHELSEA

Player Position Willy Caballero Goalkeeper Eduardo Goalkeeper Matej Delac Goalkeeper

Chelsea have three depth goalkeepers whose deals are up for renewal.

Willy Caballero and Eduardo could stay on as the second and third-choice options behind Thibaut Courtois but Matej Delac - who is Chelsea's longest-serving player despite spending barely any time at all in England - will move on due to his lack of a work permit.

INTER

Player Position Tommaso Berni Goalkeeper Miranda Defender Davide Santon Defender

Miranda remains a key defender for Inter and is reportedly in contract talks already, but Davide Santon has been close to leaving Inter on a couple of occasions and looks set to move on.

JUVENTUS

Player Position Stephan Lichtsteiner Defender Gianluigi Buffon Goalkeeper Giorgio Chiellini Defender Andrea Barzagli Defender Kwadwo Asamoah Midfielder Carlo Pinsoglio Goalkeeper Mame Thiam Forward

Giorgio Chiellini looks set to sign a new deal rather than following Leonardo Bonucci out of the club but rumours have suggested Gianluigi Buffon will retire after the World Cup.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Stephan Lichtsteiner could also leave and Andrea Barzagli, 36, will have to make a decision on his future.

LIVERPOOL

Player Position Emre Can Midfielder

Emre Can has been linked with Juventus and his contract talks continue to drag on.

The German will have the option of signing a pre-contract agreement with another club - aside from Liverpool's English rivals - in January and may wait to explore that possibility.

MANCHESTER CITY

Player Position Yaya Toure Midfielder Fernandinho Midfielder

Yaya Toure is unlikely to see his time at Manchester City extended having lost his place in the lineup once again this season.

Fernandinho's lack of a new deal, though, is more surprising given the Brazilian continues to play a prominent role and will attract plenty of interest elsewhere.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Player Position Zlatan Ibrahimovic Forward Michael Carrick Midfielder Daley Blind Defender Ashley Young Midfielder Marouane Fellaini Midfielder Juan Mata Midfielder Ander Herrera Midfielder

Manchester United have a lengthy list of out-of-contract players to deal with.

Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Daley Blind and Marouane Fellaini will almost certainly receive offers of new deals and Ashley Young, despite his advancing years, continues to play a role as a versatile experienced head.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Michael Carrick are likely to weigh up their options closer to the end of the season.

MILAN

Player Position Marco Storari Goalkeeper Gabriel Paletta Defender Hachim Mastour Midfielder

Gabriel Paletta is unlikely to stay at Milan and Hachim Mastour looks to be struggling to live up to the billing he has been given as a young player.

Marco Storari could sign on again, though, as Gianluigi Donnarumma's backup.

MONACO

Player Position Joao Moutinho Midfielder Seydou Sy Goalkeeper

Joao Moutinho has been through all the ups and downs over the past four years at Monaco and though he is not as integral as he once was, he still provides an influx of creativity.

Whether that role mostly coming off the bench is enough to convince him to stay rather than returning to Portugal or moving elsewhere, though, remains to be seen.

NAPOLI

Player Position Pepe Reina Goalkeeper Christian Maggio Defender Camilo Zuniga Defender Rafael Goalkeeper Faouzi Ghoulam Defender

Napoli will be keen to keep Pepe Reina and Faouzi Ghoulam, both of whom are starters at the back.

Camilo Zuniga has been loaned out to Watford and will probably leave, though, while Christian Maggio and Rafael are backups.

PSG

Player Position Thiago Motta Midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa Forward

Hatem Ben Arfa looks certain to leave having fallen out of favour completely under Unai Emery. He could be sold in January.

If Thiago Motta continues to play a regular role at the base of midfield, though, expect him to sign on for another season.

REAL MADRID

Player Position Achraf Hakimi Defender

Real Madrid's young right-back Achraf Hakimi made his debut against Espanyol and should be handed extended - and improved - terms swiftly.

ROMA

Player Position Bogdan Lobont Goalkeeper

Roma have only backup goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont to make a decision on.

TOTTENHAM

MORE:

Liverpool transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Anfield

| Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

| Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

| Chelsea transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Stamford Bridge



Player Position Michel Vorm Goalkeeper

Tottenham are another club with only their No.2 goalkeeper set to become a free agent unless he is tied down to an extension.