The Raiders were hopeful Derek Carr simply had back spasms.

Raiders QB Derek Carr out 2-6 weeks with back fracture

After further evaluation on Monday, it was revealed the Raiders quarterback has a transverse process fracture and will miss multiple games.

"It could be as short as two weeks — it could be longer," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, adding Carr could miss up to six weeks. "When he can come back, he'll come back."

The transverse process fracture is the same injury that ended the career of former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Carr was injured during the third quarter of Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Broncos when he got a knee in the back from Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis as Carr was falling to the turf. EJ Manuel finished Sunday's game and will start Oakland's Week 5 game against the Ravens.

Del Rio said Carr, who suffered a broken leg in Week 16 of last season and missed the playoffs, is sorry.

"He'll bounce back," Del Rio said. "I told him the team will take care of business while he's healing."