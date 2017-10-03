Not only will Grayson Allen return to the Blue Devils for his senior year, he will also regain the captain title that was taken away from him last year for bad behavior on the court.

Duke's Grayson Allen regains captain honor

As the only player on Duke's roster to start more than one game, the 6-5 senior guard earned back the trust from his coaches and teammates and was selected as the lone captain for the 2017-18 season.

"I think he’s in a great place," Duke associate head coach Jeff Capel told The Herald-Sun. "The very first thing is he is healthy. He’s happy. He’s had time to reflect, to get refreshed."

Last season Allen was elected as one of three captains along with seniors Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones, but the honor was taken away after he tripped Elon's Steven Santa Ana on the court. It was the third time Allen tripped another player during a game and as a result coach Mike Krzyzewski suspended him for one game and took away his captaincy.

"He had to learn how to adapt to all of those things," Capel said. "Being looked upon as being that so-called villain at Duke. I think all of it wore on him for the last two years."