The Chargers are winless in Los Angeles, but the NFL looks like the bigger loser.

NFL's mess in Los Angeles has left Chargers hopeless and virtually homeless

With an 0-4 record this season, the team's losing streak stands at nine after it dropped its final five games in San Diego last year. While the crosstown Rams look like factors in the NFC, the Chargers are already doomed to end a distant fourth in the AFC West. Their record indicates they're as bad as the Browns, but looking at the Chargers' talent, that clearly is not the case.

Not helping the Chargers is the fact that they have been strange intruders in their temporary home. Visiting fans of the Dolphins, Chiefs and Eagles have taken over the emptiness of StubHub Center in Carson — and rudely taken any home-field advantage away from the hosts. That's the fault of the NFL.

The league and its worst owner, Dean Spanos, are literally banking on things to be better in three years when the Chargers can share Stan Kroenke's $2.66 billion palace with the Rams. Their thought was simply being in Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest media market, would magically wipe away all short-term problems for the Chargers.

That thinking ignores how miserable both San Diego and LA are in the situation. The Chargers' old home is jilted, and in their new home, there's little care or even knowledge about when and where they're playing. It's hard for a team to play in a place where it isn't wanted and nobody cares.

The Kansas City game was a rout by a superior division foe, but Los Angeles' losses to Miami and Philadelphia were two-point heartbreakers. There was Philip Rivers trying to outduel Jay Cutler and Carson Wentz, respectively, while having to drown out crowd noise in what's supposed to be a comfortable environment for the offense.

"It's certainly not ideal," Rivers told reporters after Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles. "I don’t think it compares with other teams having three straight home games. It's tough.

"I appreciate the Chargers fans that were here. I don’t want to insult the ones that aren't. Who am I to say how they should spend an afternoon? It’s just not a home game."

Never before has a team welcomed playing four of the next five games on the road, even with trips to Oakland and New England looming.

The NFL hates falling to other sports as much it hates "outdated" facilities that won't be Super Bowl-worthy sometime soon. That's why the league moved the Rams from St. Louis and is moving the Raiders from Oakland.

For the Rams and Raiders, though, at least Los Angeles and Las Vegas offer some appeal compared to their current situations. The Chargers' move was forced and poorly planned with the players least in mind.

While the Rams are rebuilding and the Raiders are on the rise, the Chargers are a middle-of-the-pack team still fighting to return to relevancy in a loaded division. While their rivals get to play in comfortable environments, Rivers and his teammates are being thrown off well beyond the issues associated with adjusting to a new coaching staff and scheme.

That first-year coach, Anthony Lynn, has been put in an impossible, unenviable position to try to find early success. Jeff Fisher should have not been the Rams' coach in 2016, but he was worth keeping around for the initial transition given his experience in that area after the Oilers/Titans move. New Rams coach Sean McVay is reaping the benefits a season later without having to worry about relocation. And it will be easier for the Raiders to make it in Vegas with unflappable leaders such as Jack Del Rio and Derek Carr.

Rivers is trying to lead the Chargers to one more playoff run late in his career, and he's getting no favors from his team owner. The NFL let Spanos walk all over San Diego by walking away from the city.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL team owners may no longer stand for it, but now they can only sit and watch the mess they created that is the 2017 Chargers.

It's not like anybody else in LA is watching.