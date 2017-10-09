News

Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Kicker

Did a kicker swing your fantasy football matchup? It was quite possible after Greg Zuerlain went a perfect seven for seven on field goals, scoring this year's high point total of 27 points. Not to mention, Jake Elliott had another great day making all four field-goal attempts and Robbie Gould scored 18 fantasy points. Even the great Matt Prater finally missed a 50-plus yard FG for the first time in 12 attempts, tying an NFL record. But the real question is how to pu them all together in our Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings.

Kickers can cause chaos in fantasy leagues, and we believe att Prater will bounce back with more 50-yard FGs and Zuerlain might have another great week.

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there is injury or weather looks like it'll be a major factor in any of these games.

Rank Kicker Team Opponent
1 Matt Prater Detroit Lions vs. Panthers
2 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams vs. Seahawks
3 Ryan Succop Tennessee Titans @ Dolphins
4 Blair Walsh Seattle Seahawks @ Rams
5 Dan Bailey Dallas Cowboys vs. Packers
6 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers @Cowboys
7 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers @ Lions
8 Jake Elliott Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cardinals
9 Giorgio Tavecchio Oakland Raiders vs. Ravens
10 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots @ Bucs
11 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts vs. 49ers
12 Cody Parkey Miami Dolphins vs.Titans
13 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens @ Raiders
14 Harrison Butker Kansas City Chiefs @ Texans
15 Kai Forbath Minnesota Vikings @ Bears
16 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers @ Colts
17 Jason Myers Jacksonville Jaguars @ Steelers
18 Phil Dawson Arizona Cardinals @ Eagles
19 Ka'imi Fairbairn Houston Texans vs. Chiefs
20 Nick Folk Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Patriots
21 Nick Novak Los Angeles Chargers @ Giants
22 Aldrick Rosas New York Giants vs. Chargers
23 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Jaguars
24 Chandler Catanzaro New York Jets @ Browns
25 Zane Gonzalez Cleveland Browns vs Jets
26 Steven Hauschka Buffalo Bills @ Bengals
27 Connor Barth Chicago Bears vs. Vikings
28 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals vs. Bills

