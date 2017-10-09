Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Kicker

Did a kicker swing your fantasy football matchup? It was quite possible after Greg Zuerlain went a perfect seven for seven on field goals, scoring this year's high point total of 27 points. Not to mention, Jake Elliott had another great day making all four field-goal attempts and Robbie Gould scored 18 fantasy points. Even the great Matt Prater finally missed a 50-plus yard FG for the first time in 12 attempts, tying an NFL record. But the real question is how to pu them all together in our Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings.
Kickers can cause chaos in fantasy leagues, and we believe att Prater will bounce back with more 50-yard FGs and Zuerlain might have another great week.
Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
|Rank
|Kicker
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Matt Prater
|Detroit Lions
|vs. Panthers
|2
|Greg Zuerlein
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. Seahawks
|3
|Ryan Succop
|Tennessee Titans
|@ Dolphins
|4
|Blair Walsh
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ Rams
|5
|Dan Bailey
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. Packers
|6
|Mason Crosby
|Green Bay Packers
|@Cowboys
|7
|Graham Gano
|Carolina Panthers
|@ Lions
|8
|Jake Elliott
|Philadelphia Eagles
|vs. Cardinals
|9
|Giorgio Tavecchio
|Oakland Raiders
|vs. Ravens
|10
|Stephen Gostkowski
|New England Patriots
|@ Bucs
|11
|Adam Vinatieri
|Indianapolis Colts
|vs. 49ers
|12
|Cody Parkey
|Miami Dolphins
|vs.Titans
|13
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ Raiders
|14
|Harrison Butker
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@ Texans
|15
|Kai Forbath
|Minnesota Vikings
|@ Bears
|16
|Robbie Gould
|San Francisco 49ers
|@ Colts
|17
|Jason Myers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ Steelers
|18
|Phil Dawson
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ Eagles
|19
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Houston Texans
|vs. Chiefs
|20
|Nick Folk
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. Patriots
|21
|Nick Novak
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ Giants
|22
|Aldrick Rosas
|New York Giants
|vs. Chargers
|23
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. Jaguars
|24
|Chandler Catanzaro
|New York Jets
|@ Browns
|25
|Zane Gonzalez
|Cleveland Browns
|vs Jets
|26
|Steven Hauschka
|Buffalo Bills
|@ Bengals
|27
|Connor Barth
|Chicago Bears
|vs. Vikings
|28
|Randy Bullock
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. Bills