Eagles OT Jason Peters sympathizes with Chargers' lack of fan support

Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters could hear his quarterback Carson Wentz calling out his snap count perfectly fine Sunday inside the StubHub Center. He found that odd.

Philadelphia was on the road Sunday, playing against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Peters said the Eagles were never forced to use a silent snap count, according to USA Today.

“That’s crazy,’’ Peters said. “I mean, it’s almost like the Chargers got 16 away games. It’s going to be tough sledding for those guys.’’

The Chargers (0-4), have lost all three of their home games so far this season. Philip Rivers rebounded from a poor game to throw for 347 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions Sunday, but it wasn't enough to topple an Eagles team playing cross country in front of a mostly friendly crowd.



We wish you were here, but it sounds like most of you were. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TeQaaAH5qM

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 1, 2017





We appreciate all the Eagles fans in LA! Great family win!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ipGOzntJeg

— Alshon Jeffery (@TheWorldof_AJ) October 2, 2017



“When we came out, it was like a home game,’’ Peters said. “A lot of fans here supporting us, and it helped us.’’